Eastern Kentucky hosts Stetson in conference matchup

Stetson Hatters (8-16, 4-7 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-16, 4-7 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Eastern Kentucky in ASUN action Saturday.

The Colonels have gone 5-5 in home games. Eastern Kentucky has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hatters are 4-7 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Colonels. Montavious Myrick is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 66.2% over the last 10 games.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 16 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Collin Kuhl is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

