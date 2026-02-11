East Tennessee State wins 73-61 over Chattanooga

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan McCullum had 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-61 victory over Chattanooga on Wednesday.…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan McCullum had 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-61 victory over Chattanooga on Wednesday.

McCullum also had six rebounds for the Buccaneers (19-7, 11-2 Southern Conference). Cam Morris III scored 11 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks.

Jordan Frison led the Mocs (10-16, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Tate Darner added 13 points and six rebounds for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

