East Tennessee State visits Johnson and VMI

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-7, 9-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-18, 1-10 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts East Tennessee State after TJ Johnson scored 25 points in VMI’s 81-67 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Keydets have gone 5-6 at home. VMI has a 2-11 record against teams over .500.

The Buccaneers are 9-2 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

VMI averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.6 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

The Keydets and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tan Yildizoglu is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Cam Morris III is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Blake Barkley is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

