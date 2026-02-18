East Tennessee State defeats Furman 78-69

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Milton Matthews scored 18 points as East Tennessee State beat Furman 78-69 on Wednesday. Matthews shot…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Milton Matthews scored 18 points as East Tennessee State beat Furman 78-69 on Wednesday.

Matthews shot 6 of 11, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (20-8, 12-3 Southern Conference). Brian Taylor II scored 17 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the line, to go with eight rebounds. Cam Morris III had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Alex Wilkins finished with 21 points for the Paladins (17-11, 8-7). Charles Johnston and Asa Thomas both added 13 points for Furman. Johnston also had 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.