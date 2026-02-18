Live Radio
East Tennessee State defeats Furman 78-69

The Associated Press

February 18, 2026, 10:31 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Milton Matthews scored 18 points as East Tennessee State beat Furman 78-69 on Wednesday.

Matthews shot 6 of 11, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (20-8, 12-3 Southern Conference). Brian Taylor II scored 17 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the line, to go with eight rebounds. Cam Morris III had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Alex Wilkins finished with 21 points for the Paladins (17-11, 8-7). Charles Johnston and Asa Thomas both added 13 points for Furman. Johnston also had 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

