East Tennessee State Buccaneers play the Furman Paladins, look for 5th straight win

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-11, 4-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-9, 6-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Furman.

The Paladins have gone 9-3 at home. Furman is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 4-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon scoring 56.8 points per game and is shooting 34.1%.

Furman averages 69.7 points, 12.0 more per game than the 57.7 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Furman allows.

The Paladins and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clare Coyle is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Paladins. Alyssa Ervin is averaging 15.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anala Nelson is averaging 10.7 points for the Buccaneers. Meghan Downing is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 14.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 58.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

