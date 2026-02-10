East Carolina hosts UTSA after Riley’s 32-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (4-19, 0-11 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (7-16, 2-8 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-19, 0-11 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (7-16, 2-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on UTSA after Jordan Riley scored 32 points in East Carolina’s 81-73 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Pirates are 5-8 in home games. East Carolina has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 0-11 in conference games. UTSA is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

East Carolina is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.6% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The Pirates and Roadrunners match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tybo Bailey averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Riley is shooting 43.7% and averaging 26.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Austin Nunez is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 65.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

