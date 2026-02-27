East Carolina hosts Anderson and Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (13-15, 7-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (20-9, 12-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (13-15, 7-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (20-9, 12-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits East Carolina after Princess Anderson scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 57-56 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Pirates are 12-4 in home games. East Carolina averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The 49ers are 7-8 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 8-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

East Carolina scores 72.2 points, 6.0 more per game than the 66.2 Charlotte allows. Charlotte’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. East Carolina won 67-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Kennedy Fauntleroy led East Carolina with 21 points, and Tanajah Hayes led Charlotte with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fauntleroy is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

