East Carolina faces Temple after Fauntleroy’s 23-point game

East Carolina Pirates (18-7, 10-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-13, 4-7 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits Temple after Kennedy Fauntleroy scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 65-61 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls have gone 7-3 in home games. Temple ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Tristen Taylor averaging 4.3.

The Pirates are 10-2 in AAC play. East Carolina has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Temple averages 68.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 65.4 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Temple gives up.

The Owls and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Kaylah Turner is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Fauntleroy is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.