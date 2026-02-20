East and the Lamar Cardinals host conference foe New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (13-15, 10-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-15, 7-11 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (13-15, 10-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-15, 7-11 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Braden East and Lamar host Jakevion Buckley and New Orleans in Southland play Saturday.

The Cardinals are 7-6 in home games. Lamar has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

The Privateers are 10-8 in Southland play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Lamar’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 7.5 more points per game (76.6) than Lamar gives up to opponents (69.1).

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. New Orleans won the last meeting 89-76 on Jan. 20. MJ Thomas scored 20 points to help lead the Privateers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: King-Njhsanni Wilhite is averaging 6.1 points for the Cardinals. Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 18.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

Coleton Benson is averaging 15.9 points for the Privateers. Buckley is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Privateers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

