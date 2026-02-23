Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU against UCF after 29-point game

UCF Knights (19-7, 8-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (19-7, 8-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-7, 8-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 BYU plays UCF after AJ Dybantsa scored 29 points in BYU’s 79-69 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cougars are 11-2 in home games. BYU has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. UCF has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

BYU’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Knights meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Dybantsa is averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 82.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.