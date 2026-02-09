Dybantsa leads No. 16 BYU against Baylor after 28-point showing

BYU Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-10, 3-8 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-10, 3-8 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 BYU takes on Baylor after AJ Dybantsa scored 28 points in BYU’s 77-66 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bears are 9-4 on their home court. Baylor is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 5-5 in conference games. BYU is third in the Big 12 scoring 85.8 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Baylor makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). BYU averages 10.9 more points per game (85.8) than Baylor allows (74.9).

The Bears and Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Cameron Carr is averaging 19.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Richie Saunders is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Dybantsa is averaging 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.