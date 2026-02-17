Durley, Nevada Wolf Pack to visit Bargesser, Colorado State Rams

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-17, 4-11 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-7, 10-5 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-17, 4-11 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-7, 10-5 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Durley and Nevada take on Lexus Bargesser and Colorado State in MWC play Wednesday.

The Rams have gone 10-3 at home. Colorado State leads the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.5 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 4-11 against conference opponents. Nevada ranks fifth in the MWC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Makayla Carter averaging 1.7.

Colorado State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 56.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 55.5 Colorado State gives up to opponents.

The Rams and Wolf Pack face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bargesser is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Ahrray Young averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc. Durley is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.