Duquesne wins 88-86 over George Washington

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tarence Guinyard’s 27 points helped Duquesne defeat George Washington 88-86 on Saturday. Guinyard added five rebounds for…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tarence Guinyard’s 27 points helped Duquesne defeat George Washington 88-86 on Saturday.

Guinyard added five rebounds for the Dukes (14-10, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jimmie Williams scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. David Dixon had 17 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Jean Aranguren finished with a triple double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Revolutionaries (13-11, 4-7). Luke Hunger added 17 points and 13 rebounds for George Washington. Trey Autry also had 15 points.

Guinyard scored 23 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Duquesne to a two-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.