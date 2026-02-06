Duquesne takes on George Washington following Williams’ 25-point performance

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-10, 4-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-10, 5-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-10, 4-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-10, 5-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts George Washington after Alex Williams scored 25 points in Duquesne’s 71-65 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Dukes are 9-5 on their home court. Duquesne ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Jakub Necas leads the Dukes with 5.7 boards.

The Revolutionaries are 4-6 in A-10 play. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 6.3.

Duquesne scores 82.3 points, 8.9 more per game than the 73.4 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Duquesne gives up.

The Dukes and Revolutionaries face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 assists. Jimmie Williams is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Castro is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 12.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

