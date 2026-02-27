Duquesne hosts George Mason after Green’s 20-point showing

George Mason Patriots (20-8, 15-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-17, 4-13 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

George Mason Patriots (20-8, 15-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-17, 4-13 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on George Mason after Reina Green scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 82-64 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Dukes have gone 7-6 at home. Duquesne has a 7-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Patriots have gone 15-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is third in the A-10 scoring 67.6 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Duquesne is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.9% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Duquesne gives up.

The Dukes and Patriots square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Bordas is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zahirah Walton is averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

