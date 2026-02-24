Dunn, Davidson Wildcats square off against the Fordham Rams

Davidson Wildcats (18-11, 10-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-17, 2-14 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlise…

Davidson Wildcats (18-11, 10-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-17, 2-14 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlise Dunn and Davidson visit Alexis Black and Fordham in A-10 action.

The Rams have gone 7-8 in home games. Fordham is 6-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 10-6 in conference play. Davidson ranks third in the A-10 giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Fordham averages 60.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 58.3 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Fordham gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Davidson won 74-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Edina Strausz led Davidson with 17 points, and Tia Morgan led Fordham with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 7.5 points for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dunn is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 51.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

