Dunlap leads No. 19 Saint Louis against La Salle after 22-point showing

La Salle Explorers (7-16, 3-7 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (22-1, 10-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Saint Louis takes on La Salle after Brady Dunlap scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 91-82 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens are 15-0 on their home court. Saint Louis leads the A-10 averaging 91.3 points and is shooting 52.1%.

The Explorers have gone 3-7 against A-10 opponents. La Salle ranks seventh in the A-10 allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Saint Louis makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). La Salle averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 13 points and 4.1 assists for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Explorers. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

