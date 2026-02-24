Duffy, UAB Blazers to host Cater and the Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers (6-21, 3-11 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-16, 3-11 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (6-21, 3-11 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-16, 3-11 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abby Cater and Wichita State take on Monae Duffy and UAB in AAC play.

The Blazers are 7-6 in home games. UAB ranks third in the AAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Journey Armstead averaging 4.1.

The Shockers are 3-11 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

UAB averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. UAB won the last matchup 83-65 on Jan. 31. Cali Smallwood scored 25 points points to help lead the Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smallwood is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blazers. Eleecia Carter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 12 points. Cater is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

