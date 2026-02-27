Drone scores 23, Texas State takes down Appalachian State 60-57

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 23 points to help Texas State defeat Appalachian State 60-57 on Friday…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 23 points to help Texas State defeat Appalachian State 60-57 on Friday night.

Drone shot 9 for 18 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). DJ Hall added 14 points while he also had 11 rebounds. Kyndall Davis shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Alonzo Dodd and Jalen Tot led the way for the Mountaineers (19-12, 11-7) with 15 points apiece. Luke Wilson finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

