Drone scores 20 as Texas State downs Western Michigan 77-61

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone had 20 points in Texas State’s 77-61 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Drone went 9 of 14 from the field for the Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). DJ Hall added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds. Kaden Gumbs had 15 points.

The Broncos (8-15, 2-8 Mid-American Conference) were led in scoring by Trey Lewis, who finished with 19 points. Western Michigan also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Jayden Brewer. Carson Vis had 10 points.

Texas State took the lead for good with 7:20 left in the first half. The score was 36-25 at halftime, with Hall racking up 10 points. Texas State outscored Western Michigan in the second half by five points, with Drone scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

