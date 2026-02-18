Drexel visits Northeastern after Abreu’s 24-point game

Drexel Dragons (13-14, 7-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-18, 2-11 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts…

Drexel Dragons (13-14, 7-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-18, 2-11 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Drexel after Xavier Abreu scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 94-67 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Huskies are 2-7 in home games. Northeastern is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

The Dragons have gone 7-7 against CAA opponents. Drexel has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

Northeastern averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Drexel allows. Drexel averages 68.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 81.4 Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Dragons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Youri Fritz is averaging 10.2 points for the Huskies. William Kermoury is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Garfield Turner is averaging 6.5 points for the Dragons. Shane Blakeney is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 73.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

