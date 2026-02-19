Drexel faces Hampton following Baker’s 27-point performance

Drexel Dragons (15-8, 8-4 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (9-15, 3-9 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (15-8, 8-4 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (9-15, 3-9 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Hampton after Amaris Baker scored 27 points in Drexel’s 68-59 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Lady Pirates have gone 3-6 at home. Hampton allows 63.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Dragons are 8-4 in CAA play. Drexel has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Hampton scores 60.5 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 56.4 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 64.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 63.4 Hampton allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. Drexel won the last matchup 75-42 on Feb. 6. Baker scored 24 points to help lead the Dragons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lezama is averaging 14.3 points for the Lady Pirates. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Baker is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 2-8, averaging 54.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

