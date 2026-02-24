Drake, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies take on the George Washington Revolutionaries

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-13, 6-10 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-15, 6-10 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-13, 6-10 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-15, 6-10 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Reynolds and George Washington host Laycee Drake and Saint Bonaventure in A-10 play.

The Revolutionaries are 10-5 in home games. George Washington has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 6-10 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks eighth in the A-10 with 11.7 assists per game led by Drake averaging 2.5.

George Washington makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Bonaventure won the last matchup 54-53 on Dec. 31. Drake scored 21 points to help lead the Bonnies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Drake is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

