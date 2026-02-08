Drake Bulldogs take on the Valparaiso Beacons on 3-game skid

Valparaiso Beacons (12-12, 6-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (12-12, 6-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake comes into the matchup against Valparaiso after losing three in a row.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 in home games. Drake is third in the MVC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Beacons have gone 6-7 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Drake scores 77.6 points, 7.6 more per game than the 70.0 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Drake has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Bulldogs and Beacons match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okku Federiko is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Eli Shetlar is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Owen Dease is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 14.4 points. JT Pettigrew is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.