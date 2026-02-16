Dozier, Davis spark Alabama A&M to 82-70 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds, Koron Davis also scored 20 and Alabama A&M…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds, Koron Davis also scored 20 and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-70 on Monday night.

James Graham shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to add 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-11, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Alex Mirhosseini led the Golden Lions (11-15, 8-5) with 26 points and two steals. Jaquan Scott added 21 points and seven rebounds, while Milhan Charles finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.