Dow scores 16, Oral Roberts beats Kansas City 69-60

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Dow had 16 points in Oral Roberts’ 69-60 victory over Kansas City on Thursday.

Dow went 5 of 14 from the field (4 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Golden Eagles (6-20, 1-10 Summit League). Ty Harper scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor. Luke Gray had 12 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field.

The Golden Eagles ended a 13-game losing streak with the victory.

Karmello Branch led the way for the Roos (4-21, 1-10) with 18 points. Jerome Palm added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Dockery also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Roos extended their losing streak to nine straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

