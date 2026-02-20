Donaldson leads Miami (FL) against No. 14 Virginia

Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 10-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (23-3, 11-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 10-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (23-3, 11-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays No. 14 Virginia after Tre Donaldson scored 32 points in Miami (FL)’s 67-66 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cavaliers are 12-1 in home games. Virginia leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 38.2 boards. Thijs De Ridder leads the Cavaliers with 6.5 rebounds.

The Hurricanes are 10-3 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is fifth in the ACC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 9.3.

Virginia averages 81.9 points, 12.0 more per game than the 69.9 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Hurricanes face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 8.2 points. De Ridder is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Malik Reneau is averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

