Dixon-Waters scores 20, San Diego State knocks off Nevada 71-57

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reese Dixon-Waters’ 20 points helped San Diego State defeat Nevada 71-57 on Saturday night. Dixon-Waters shot…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reese Dixon-Waters’ 20 points helped San Diego State defeat Nevada 71-57 on Saturday night.

Dixon-Waters shot 7 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aztecs (18-6, 12-2 Mountain West Conference). BJ Davis added 14 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Magoon Gwath shot 3 for 3 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Price led the way for the Wolf Pack (17-8, 9-5) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Corey Camper Jr. added 16 points and two steals for Nevada. Tayshawn Comer finished with six points.

San Diego State led Nevada 36-25 at the half, with Dixon-Waters (11 points) its high scorer before the break. A tiebreaking 13-0 run in the second half that gave San Diego State a 51-38 lead with 12:47 left in the game. The Aztecs outscored Nevada by three points in the final half, as Davis led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.