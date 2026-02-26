Dixon-Waters scores 20 in San Diego State’s 89-72 victory against Utah State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reese Dixon-Waters had 20 points in San Diego State’s 89-72 win over Utah State on Wednesday…

Dixon-Waters shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Aztecs (19-8, 13-4 Mountain West Conference). Taj DeGourville scored 12 points and added eight assists. Pharaoh Compton shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Michael Collins Jr. led the way for the Aggies (23-5, 13-4) with 18 points. Mason Falslev added 14 points for Utah State. Adlan Elamin also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

San Diego State outscored Utah State by six points over the final half, while DeGourville led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

