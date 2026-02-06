Dixon-Waters leads San Diego State against Air Force after 23-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 10-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-19, 0-11 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 10-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-19, 0-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on Air Force after Reese Dixon-Waters scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 72-63 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons have gone 3-10 at home. Air Force is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Aztecs are 10-2 in MWC play. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Byrd averaging 3.8.

Air Force makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). San Diego State has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Aztecs square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Walker is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Kam Sanders is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dixon-Waters is averaging 12.4 points for the Aztecs. Byrd is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 55.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

