Dixon, Guinyard lead Duquesne over La Salle, 62-61

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Dixon scored 13 points to lead Duquesne and Tarence Guinyard hit the game-winning layup with two seconds remaining as the Dukes took down La Salle 62-61 on Wednesday.

Dixon added 10 rebounds for the Dukes (16-10, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Hall shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Alex Williams had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Jaden Johnson led the Explorers (7-19, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, five assists and two steals. La Salle also got nine points from Rob Dockery. Ashton Walker also had nine points and two steals. The Explorers extended their losing streak to six straight.

Hall scored seven points in the first half for Duquesne, who led 32-28 at the break. Dixon scored nine second-half points for Duquesne.

