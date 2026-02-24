Detroit Mercy visits Youngstown State after Gregory’s 37-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-22, 3-15 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (21-8, 14-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-22, 3-15 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (21-8, 14-5 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Detroit Mercy after Sophia Gregory scored 37 points in Youngstown State’s 76-71 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins are 9-4 in home games. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 15.4 assists per game led by Casey Santoro averaging 3.2.

The Titans have gone 3-15 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is 1-14 against opponents over .500.

Youngstown State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 62.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 57.7 Youngstown State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Youngstown State won the last meeting 69-53 on Jan. 30. Danielle Cameron scored 19 points points to help lead the Penguins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santoro is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nisea Burrell is averaging 7.3 points for the Titans. Makayla Jackson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

