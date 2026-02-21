Detroit Mercy takes on IU Indianapolis, seeks to end 3-game skid

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-21, 3-14 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (11-15, 7-10 Horizon) Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-21, 3-14 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (11-15, 7-10 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy looks to break its three-game skid with a win over IU Indianapolis.

The Jaguars have gone 9-5 at home. IU Indianapolis is seventh in the Horizon scoring 65.9 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Titans are 3-14 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy gives up 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

IU Indianapolis scores 65.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73.2 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than IU Indianapolis allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Detroit Mercy won the last matchup 74-69 on Dec. 7. Jasmine Edwards scored 16 points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 12.9 points. Olivia Smith is averaging 11.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Myonna Hooper averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Makayla Jackson is averaging 11.9 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

