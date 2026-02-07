DeSean Goode scores 24 as Robert Morris tops Youngstown State 72-66

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — DeSean Goode scored 24 points and Robert Morris turned back Youngstown State 72-66 on Saturday. Goode…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — DeSean Goode scored 24 points and Robert Morris turned back Youngstown State 72-66 on Saturday.

Goode also had seven rebounds for the Colonials (16-10, 8-7 Horizon League). Ryan Prather Jr. added 16 points and six assists. Darius Livingston hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Cris Carroll finished with 20 points to pace the Penguins (12-13, 5-9). Bryson Dawkins added 16 points and Tae Blackshear scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.