DePaul earns 69-57 win against Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NJ Benson scored 21 points as DePaul beat Seton Hall 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Benson had eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (14-12, 6-9 Big East Conference). CJ Gunn added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Layden Blocker had 12 points and shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line.

Adam Clark finished with 19 points and five assists for the Pirates (18-9, 8-8). A.J. Staton-McCray added 13 points and four steals for Seton Hall. TJ Simpkins finished with 12 points and two steals.

Benson scored 14 points in the first half and DePaul went into the break trailing 35-33. Gunn scored the last six points for DePaul to finish off the 12-point victory.

