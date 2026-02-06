Denver takes on St. Thomas, aims to break 3-game skid

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-13, 3-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-14, 3-7 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver…

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-13, 3-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-14, 3-7 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to stop its three-game slide when the Pioneers take on St. Thomas.

The Pioneers have gone 8-4 at home. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit with 11.8 assists per game led by Coryn Watts averaging 2.6.

The Tommies have gone 3-6 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

Denver’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts is shooting 41.7% and averaging 19.8 points for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laura Hauge is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 6.3 points. Alyssa Sand is shooting 46.9% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

