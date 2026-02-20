Denver hosts St. Thomas following Johnson’s 32-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (21-7, 10-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-15, 7-7 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Thomas Tommies (21-7, 10-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-15, 7-7 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts St. Thomas after Carson Johnson scored 32 points in Denver’s 90-70 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers have gone 8-5 in home games. Denver is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Tommies are 10-3 in Summit League play. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Janowski averaging 4.1.

Denver makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). St. Thomas has shot at a 51.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 48.3% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. St. Thomas won the last matchup 92-88 on Jan. 4. Janowski scored 31 points to help lead the Tommies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carter Bjerke averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Nolan Minessale is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

