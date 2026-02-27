Dent leads UCLA against Minnesota after 30-point game

UCLA Bruins (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 6-11 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCLA Bruins (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 6-11 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits Minnesota after Donovan Dent scored 30 points in UCLA’s 81-62 win against the USC Trojans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 11-4 at home. Minnesota has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 11-6 in Big Ten play. UCLA ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Dent averaging 7.2.

Minnesota averages 70.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 71.4 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 10.0 more points per game (78.0) than Minnesota allows to opponents (68.0).

The Golden Gophers and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Gophers. Bobby Durkin is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 17.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Dent is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

