Denker’s 31 lead Northern Colorado over Weber State 88-74

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 31 points led Northern Colorado over Weber State 88-74 on Thursday.

Denker added five rebounds and nine assists for the Bears (14-10, 4-7 Big Sky Conference). Ibu Yamakazi scored 23 points while shooting 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Ring Nyeri went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Tijan Saine led the Wildcats (11-13, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Viljami Vartiainen and Nigel Burris each had 16 points.

