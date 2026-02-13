Dengdit scores 20 as UC San Diego beats UC Davis 68-51

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bol Dengdit scored 20 points as UC San Diego beat UC Davis 68-51 on Thursday night.…

Dengdit also had seven rebounds for the Tritons (17-9, 7-7 Big West Conference). Hudson Mayes added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tom Beattie shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Marcus Wilson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Aggies (15-10, 8-6).

