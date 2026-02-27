Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central in conference matchup

Morgan Callahan and North Carolina Central take on Jemesha Frierson and Delaware State in MEAC play Saturday.

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-18, 4-8 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-21, 3-9 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

The Hornets have gone 4-8 at home. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-8 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Delaware State has given up to its opponents (40.4%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. North Carolina Central won the last matchup 58-44 on Feb. 9. Aniya Finger scored 16 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ericka Huggins is averaging 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Neveah Reaves is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Finger is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Eagles. Callahan is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

