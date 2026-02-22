Dawkins’ 22 help Youngstown State down Northern Kentucky 64-58

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 22 points in Youngstown State’s 64-58 win against Northern Kentucky on Sunday. Dawkins…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 22 points in Youngstown State’s 64-58 win against Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Dawkins shot 9 for 12 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (15-14, 8-10 Horizon League). Cris Carroll scored 15 points while shooting 2 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Imanuel Zorgvol finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points.

Donovan Oday led the way for the Norse (17-12, 9-9) with 18 points. Northern Kentucky also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Kael Robinson. Tae Dozier finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

