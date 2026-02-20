Davis scores 31, has double-double as CSU Northridge downs UCSB 85-83 in OT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Josiah Davis put up 31 points and tallied a double-double as CSU Northridge beat UCSB…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Josiah Davis put up 31 points and tallied a double-double as CSU Northridge beat UCSB 85-83 in overtime on Thursday.

Davis had 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Matadors (17-10, 10-5 Big West Conference). Josh O’Garro scored 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Mahmoud Fofana had 14 points and 14 rebounds. It was the sixth win in a row for the Matadors.

CJ Shaw led the way for the Gauchos (17-10, 10-6) with 22 points and five assists. Aidan Mahaney added 19 points for UCSB. Colin Smith also had 16 points.

Grady Lewis, who scored just four points, sent the game to overtime for the Matadors in a frenetic two-play sequence. O’Garro finished a layup with 15.9 seconds left, and Shaw turned the ball over, into the hands of Davis. He passed to Lewis, who tied the game with 14 seconds left, sending it to overtime, where he scored the first two points. The Matadors never lost the lead again.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

