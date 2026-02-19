Davis scores 20, Hofstra takes down Hampton 79-43

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis’ 20 points helped Hofstra defeat Hampton 79-43 on Thursday. Davis had five assists and…

Davis had five assists and four steals for the Pride (18-10, 9-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Biggie Patterson scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and added 11 rebounds. Silas Sunday also had 12 points.

Etienne Strothers led the Pirates (12-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and five assists.

Hofstra took the lead with 15:29 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Davis led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 37-24 at the break. Hofstra extended its lead to 61-36 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as the Pride closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

