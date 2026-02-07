Davis scores 16 in San Diego State’s 88-54 victory against Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — BJ Davis’ 16 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 88-54 on Saturday night.…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — BJ Davis’ 16 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 88-54 on Saturday night.

Davis went 7 of 8 from the field for the Aztecs (17-6, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Miles Heide scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds. Reese Waters had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

The Falcons (3-20, 0-12) were led in scoring by Kam Sanders, who finished with 11 points and four assists. Air Force also got 11 points from Ethan Greenberg. Lucas Hobin finished with eight points. The loss is the 16th straight for the Falcons.

San Diego State took the lead for good with 15:24 left in the first half. The score was 45-26 at halftime, with Davis racking up 12 points. San Diego State extended its lead to 68-35 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

