Davis leads Alabama A&M against Southern after 22-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-10, 5-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-13, 5-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Southern after Koron Davis scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 80-62 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars are 5-2 in home games. Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.6.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in conference play. Alabama A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Southern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Jaguars and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 12 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Michael Jacobs is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

