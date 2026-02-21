Davis’ 27 lead James Madison over Georgia State 80-65

ATLANTA (AP) — Cliff Davis had 27 points in James Madison’s 80-65 win against Georgia State on Saturday. Davis shot…

ATLANTA (AP) — Cliff Davis had 27 points in James Madison’s 80-65 win against Georgia State on Saturday.

Davis shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Dukes (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Gabe Newhof scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds.

Micah Tucker finished with 22 points for the Panthers (10-19, 7-9). Georgia State also got 19 points, six rebounds and three steals from Jelani Hamilton. Malachi Brown also had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.