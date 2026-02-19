Davis’ 20 lead LIU past Saint Francis (PA) 91-89

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 20 points as LIU beat Saint Francis (PA) 91-89 on Thursday. Davis shot…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 20 points as LIU beat Saint Francis (PA) 91-89 on Thursday.

Davis shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line for the Sharks (19-9, 13-2 Northeast Conference). Jomo Goings added 18 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and had seven rebounds. Greg Gordon shot 8 of 14 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding six rebounds and four steals.

Skylar Wicks finished with 25 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (6-21, 4-10). Saint Francis also got 23 points and seven rebounds from Victor Payne. Chris Moncrief also had 11 points and five steals. The loss was the Red Flash’s seventh straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

