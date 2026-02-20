Davidson visits Fordham after Reaves’ 24-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (16-10, 7-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (15-12, 6-8 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Davidson Wildcats (16-10, 7-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (15-12, 6-8 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Davidson after Dejour Reaves scored 24 points in Fordham’s 62-59 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Rams are 9-7 on their home court. Fordham ranks third in the A-10 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 5.3.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in conference games. Davidson is fourth in the A-10 allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Fordham’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Fordham gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. Davidson won the last meeting 68-63 on Jan. 22. Josh Scovens scored 19 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Rams. Akira Jacobs is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Scovens is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

