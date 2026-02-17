Davidson hosts Richmond after Friedrichsen’s 21-point game

Richmond Spiders (14-12, 4-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 6-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (14-12, 4-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 6-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Richmond after Parker Friedrichsen scored 21 points in Davidson’s 70-59 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Wildcats are 9-6 in home games. Davidson scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Spiders are 4-9 in A-10 play. Richmond scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Davidson makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Richmond averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Spiders face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts Blums is averaging 11.7 points for the Wildcats. Friedrichsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Spiders: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.